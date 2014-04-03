Actavis opens new Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has officially opened its new regional office in Singapore that will serve as the headquarters for the company's Asia Pacific and Africa (APACA) region and drive growth in these emerging markets.

According to IMS data quoted by Actavis, the pharmaceutical market in Asia is expected to reach $350 billion in 2016, comprising around 30% of the global pharmaceutical market and driving close to 50% of global, incremental growth through 2016.

"The opening of our new regional headquarters in Singapore is an important step in Actavis' global expansion and further evidence of our commitment to being a leading provider of a full range of pharmaceutical products in the region," said Paul Bisaro, chairman and chief executive of Actavis, adding: "By centralizing our regional operations in Singapore, we will be better positioned to focus on strategies that will strengthen our growth in emerging markets across Southeast Asia, enabling consumers to have increased access to affordable, high-quality medicines that help them live longer, healthier lives."