Actavis restructures, appointing industry veterans to lead US Specialty Brands business units

US generics and specialty drugmaker Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has announced an updated business structure for its US Specialty Brands business designed to maximize the company's newly-strengthened position in key therapeutic areas and position it for continued long-term growth.
Under its new structure, Actavis' US Specialty Brands business has been refocused as four business units - Women's Health, Urology/Gastroenterology (GI), Dermatology/Established Brands and Business Operations.
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