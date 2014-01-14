Actavis restructures, appointing industry veterans to lead US Specialty Brands business units

US generics and specialty drugmaker Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has announced an updated business structure for its US Specialty Brands business designed to maximize the company's newly-strengthened position in key therapeutic areas and position it for continued long-term growth.

Under its new structure, Actavis' US Specialty Brands business has been refocused as four business units - Women's Health, Urology/Gastroenterology (GI), Dermatology/Established Brands and Business Operations.