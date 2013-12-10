Actavis sells 51% stake in Russian subsidiary

Leading global generics drugmaker Actavis (NYSE: ACT) says that it sold its 51% stake in the Russian drug company Zio-Zdorovye to local pharma firm Farmeko.
Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, however, according to sources close to the companies, it is in the range of $50 million-$60 million. Actavis also did not reveal the reason for its decision to sell the stake. Actavis acquired the holding in the Russian firm in 2006 for around 60 million euros ($82 million).
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