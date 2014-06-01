Actavis settles Nuvigil patent litigation with Cephalon

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) says it has entered into an agreement with Cephalon to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to Actavis' generic version of Nuvigil (armodafinil tablets, 50mg, 100mg, 150mg, 200mg and 250mg).
Under the terms of the accord, Cephalon - which was acquired in 2011 by Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) - will grant Actavis a license to market generic versions of 100mg and 200mg Nuvigil beginning on June 1, 2016, or earlier under certain circumstances. Cephalon will also grant Actavis a license to market generic versions of 50mg, 150mg and 250mg Nuvigil beginning 180 days after the initial launch of generic versions of those dosage strengths. Other details of the settlement were not disclosed.
Believed to be “first-to-file” on two dosage forms
