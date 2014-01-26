Actavis to shed another business, its Actavis Foshan unit in China

US generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) revealed a second divestiture this month, saying it has signed and completed an agreement for Zhejiang Chiral Medicine Chemicals to acquire its interest in Actavis (Foshan) Pharmaceuticals, an Actavis joint venture with Foshan Chanbende Development, based in Foshan, China.

Actavis intends to continue further commercial operations in China in collaboration with its preferred business partners. Financial terms of the deal with Chiral were not disclosed.