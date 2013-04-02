Actavis wins generic Pulmicort Respules case; challenges AbbVie patent

US generic drugs maker Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has confirmed that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey has ruled that its generic version of Anglo-Swedish pharma major’s AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules (budesonide inhalation suspension) vials do not infringe US Patent No 7,524,834 and that US Patent 6,598,603 is invalid. Actavis intends to launch the 0.25mg and 0.5mg products immediately.

AstraZeneca is already facing patent expiries on other medicines, as well as some notable R&D disappointments, prompting a $2.3 billion restructuring plan and further job losses announced by new chief executive Pascal Soriot last month (The Pharma Letter March 21).

AstraZeneca may appeal Court’s decision