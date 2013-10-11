Acura Pharma settles with Par and Impax over Oxecta

US specialty pharma firm Acura Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACUR) saw its shares leap as much as 28% after it said that it has entered into distinct settlement agreements with each of Par Pharmaceutical (NYSE: PRX) and Impax Laboratories (Nasdaq: IPXL), to settle Acura's patent infringement action pending against them in the US District Court for the District of Delaware.
In the suit, Acura alleges that a generic Oxecta (oxycodone), a Pfizer drug for which Par and Impax are separately seeking approval to market in the USA under an Abbreviated New Drug Application filing with the US Food and Drug Administration, infringes a US patent owned by Acura. Par is the first filer of an ANDA for a copy of Oxecta and is entitled to the 180-day first filer exclusivity under applicable law and FDA regulations. Oxecta is indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate.
Under the terms of the accord with Par, the latter may launch its generic Oxecta in the USA, through the grant of a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license from Acura to Par that would trigger on January 1, 2022. Acura currently has Orange Book patents that are due to expire between November 2023 and March 2025.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze