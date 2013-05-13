Africa's pharmaceutical industry faces numerous challenges, VoA reports

Providing Africans with affordable health care could be realized if pharmaceutical products were produced on the African continent, writes Marthe van der Wolf for Voice of America. The continent faces many challenges before it will be able produce its own medicines.
African and Chinese delegations came together last week at the Roundtable on China-Africa Health Cooperation in Botswana to discuss how Africa can start producing health care products on the continent. This could help African countries provide their citizens with a stable supply of quality medicines.
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