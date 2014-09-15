Friday 9 January 2026

Alchem International commits to tropane alkaloid APIs to resolve supply gap

Generics
15 September 2014

Following the decision by the principal European manufacturers to exit or end market development and regulatory support for the niche range of tropane alkaloid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) - including atropine, atropine sulfate, tropine, nortropine, homatropine methylbromide, homatropine hydrobromide, digoxin and cimetropium bromide, India-headquartered family-owned drugmaker Alchem International has confirmed its commitment to maintain production and regulatory (Drug Master File) support from its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production units.

Raman Mehta, chief executive and president at Alchem International, said: "Whilst the tropane alkaloid family of APIs is a specialist business and difficult to manage within larger scale production facilities, Alchem International has invested in a suite of bespoke manufacturing and regulatory capabilities to support smaller scale, as well as, large scale API production and dossier support."

Mr Mehta continued: "At short notice, Alchem International's R&D and regulatory teams have worked against the clock to provide a solution to our partner customers to resolve the supply gap and consequentially a potential withdrawal of these medicines from the market. This has been a significant undertaking and one we are proud to make, because we understand that, for customers, consistent supply of all APIs is vital, not only the mainstream ones."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze