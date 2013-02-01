Alvogen acquires Labormed Pharmaceuticals

Privately-held US generics firm Alvogen says that it has acquired Labormed Pharmaceuticals, a Romania-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and sales of generic medicines. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction creates a powerful platform from which to drive further revenue growth in the Romanian market, as well as in other Central and Eastern European markets. It also represents a significant milestone in Alvogen’s strategy to become one of the leading companies in the global generic pharmaceuticals sector, the company said.