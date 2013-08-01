Amerigen collaborates with Forest Labs

US generics drugmaker Amerigen Pharmaceuticals has entered into a collaboration agreement with Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) regarding the development of a number of specialty generic products.
Under the terms of the agreement, Amerigen will use its formulation expertise to develop a range of complex generic products and will commercialize such products in the USA. Forest will make undisclosed milestone payments to Amerigen and will receive royalties on US sales of such products. In addition, Forest will have an option to acquire rights to register and commercialize certain products in Latin America.
John Lowry, Amerigen’s president and chief executive, commented: “This collaboration is a testament to Amerigen’s generic formulation and product development capabilities and enables the company to continue its efforts to build a portfolio of differentiated, high value generic pharmaceuticals. It also enables Amerigen to leverage its product development investments into an array of fast growing emerging markets, with the support of a leading international pharmaceutical company.”
