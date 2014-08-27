Amerigen Pharma and Ningbo Menovo link up on generics for US market

US generic drugmaker Amerigen Pharmaceuticals and China’s Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical have entered into a collaboration agreement on the development of generic pharmaceuticals, primarily targeting the US market.
Under the terms of the accord, Amerigen and Menovo will jointly develop products for Amerigen to commercialize in the USA. Menovo will be responsible for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished product whereas Amerigen will be responsible for clinical, regulatory and commercial activities in the USA. Amerigen will also provide support and assistance to Menovo in obtaining US Food and Drug Administration approval for their finished dose manufacturing site in Daxie, China.
Commenting on the deal, John Lowry, Amerigen's president and chief executive, said: "This collaboration enables each party to leverage its respective strengths and will broaden Amerigen's product pipeline. Our first product opportunity leverages formulation work already undertaken by Amerigen at its Suzhou facility and Menovo's leading position with the corresponding API."
