Amneal appoints former Warner Chilcott senior VP Rochelle Fuhrmann as CFO

Privately-held US generics drugmaker Amneal has announced Rochelle Fuhrmann has joined the company as chief financial officer.

Ms Fuhrmann was most recently senior vice president, finance at Warner Chilcott (Nasdaq: WCRX) which was bought by generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) last year. She was responsible for the oversight and direction of the finance and accounting functions including corporate accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, risk management, and internal audit as well as investor relations. She joined Warner Chilcott in June 2006 and held positions of increasing responsibility before her promotion to Senior Vice President in January 2011.