Amneal debuts generic Esomeprazole strontium in USA

Privately-held US generics drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of generic esomeprazole strontium delayed-release capsules 49.3mg. This new esomeprazole therapy is the generic equivalent of the recently launched brand Esomeprazole strontium.

It contains the same active moiety (esomeprazole) in a different salt form as found in the leading proton pump inhibitor brand Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and presents a potentially more affordable treatment option for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in adult patients, says Amneal.

Esomeprazole strontium capsules will be sold in 30-count bottles and are the authorized generic equivalent for their branded counterpart by the same name (Esomeprazole strontium delayed-release capsules 49.3mg), which Amneal launched in December 2013.