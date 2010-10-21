Another foray into generics by Pfizer as it buys 40% stake in Brazil's Teuto for $240 million upfront

Hot on the heels of its $350 million deal for insulin biosimilars with India’s Biocon (The Pharma Letter October 19), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) says that it is entering into a partnership with Laboratorio Teuto Brasileiro, a leading company in the Brazilian generics industry, to develop and commercialize generic medicines.

For an upfront payment of 400 million reals ($2490 million) Pfizer, the world’s largest drugmaker but which will face generic competition on its all time mega-blockbuster Lipitor (atorvastatin) next year, will acquire a 40% stake in Teuto and the companies will also enter into a series of commercial agreements. The partnership will enhance Pfizer's position in Brazil, a key emerging market, by providing access to Teuto's broad portfolio of around 250 products in more than 400 presentations.