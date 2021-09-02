Ardena acquires CDMO Idifarma, adding spray-drying technology

Ardena, a Belgian pharmaceutical ctract development and manufacturing Organization (CDMO), says it has acquired Idifarma, a Spain-based contract manufacturer of niche and highly potent generic and innovative drugs. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition from Suanfarma delivers expansion across Southern Europe and supports Ardena’s strategy to become a leading global CDMO, offering integrated solutions across the full pharma development lifecycle.

Idifarma, based in Pamplona, offers a full range of services spanning the pharma lifecycle from formulation, analytical to manufacturing services for highly potent drugs. Its capabilities include a platform for an accelerated path to clinic and innovating spraydrying processes to overcome solubility issues. Established in 2001, and backed by Sodena, Idifarma now has 120 employees.