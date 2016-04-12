Ardian sells majority stake in Novacap to Eurazeo

Ardian, an independent private French investment company, has signed an agreement with Eurazeo (also a Paris-based investment group) and Mérieux Développement to sell its majority stake in Novacap, a global diversified chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients group based in Lyon (France).
The transaction has an enterprise value of 654 million euros ($746 million), plus up to a 30 million-euro ($34 million) earn-out. Ardian will retain a minority stake, demonstrating its continued confidence in the management team headed by Pierre Luzeau. The transaction, which is expected to close in the summer, is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.
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