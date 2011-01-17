Aspen completes buyout of Sigma pharma business for $900 million

South Africa’s leading drugmaker, Aspen Pharmacare (APN: SJ), that all conditions have been met for it to acquire the pharmaceutical business of Australia-based Sigma Pharmaceuticals (SIP: AU) for some $900 million, which it has been pursuing since last year (The Pharma Letter August 16, 2010).

The acquisition was approved following the extraordinary meeting of Sigma shareholders held on January 14. The effective date of change of ownership is January 31, 2011 and will position Aspen as the leading pharmaceutical company in Australia by volume of scripts generated.