AstraZeneca expands in China, cuts back in USA

It was a busy couple of days for Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), with the company yesterday announcing a new set of cutbacks in the number of US employees, with a near quarter reduction in its sales staff, and this morning revealing it is to buy a generic drugmaker in China, so expanding its presence in emerging markets and adding to the already $500 million it has invested in China since setting up there in 1993.

AstraZeneca has entered into an agreement to acquire Guangdong BeiKang Pharmaceutical, a privately-owned generics manufacturing company, based in Conghua City, Guangdong province. The deal will give AstraZeneca access to a portfolio of injectable medicines used to treat infections which AstraZeneca will make available to patients in China. Financial terms were not disclosed.