AstraZeneca gets temporary injunction against Actavis over generic Pulmicort Respules

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) yesterday confirmed that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has issued a temporary injunction to prevent Actavis from further distribution of its generic version of Pulmicort Respules (budesonide inhalation suspension pending its consideration of AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) request for an injunction pending appeal.
The news follows swiftly on the announcement that Actavis had launched its generic version of the product in the USA, after a District Court ruled the drug’s patent invalid (The Pharma Letter February 14), and means that sales of generic Pulmicort have been enjoined pending a hearing on the temporary injunction. A response for the hearing is due to the Court from Actavis by February 20, 2015. The temporary injunction does not address product shipped prior to its issuance, says Actavis.
Pulmicort Respules is a maintenance medicine used to control and prevent asthma symptoms in children ages 12 months to eight years. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2014, total US brand and generic sales of the drug were around $1.1 billion.
