AstraZeneca wins damages from Apotex

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) this morning said it welcomed the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruling, which ordered Canadian generic firm Apotex Corp and its subsidiary Torpharm to pay AstraZeneca around $76 million in damages.

This ruling is a result of Apotex’ infringing sales of AstraZeneca’s gastro-intestinal drug omeprazole between 2004 and 2007 with a generic version. This follows a previous ruling in 2007 that found two Prilosec (omeprazole) formulation patents valid and infringed by Apotex.