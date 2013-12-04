AstraZeneca wins damages from Apotex

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) this morning said it welcomed the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruling, which ordered Canadian generic firm Apotex Corp and its subsidiary Torpharm to pay AstraZeneca around $76 million in damages.
This ruling is a result of Apotex’ infringing sales of AstraZeneca’s gastro-intestinal drug omeprazole between 2004 and 2007 with a generic version. This follows a previous ruling in 2007 that found two Prilosec (omeprazole) formulation patents valid and infringed by Apotex.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze