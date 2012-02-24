Australia's GMiA advises pharmacists on maximizing profitability in 2012

Pharmacists in Australia need to act now to try to increase their dispensaries' profitability in 2012, despite Expanded and Accelerated Price Disclosure (EAPD), says the country’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA).
The key to mitigating the impact of EAPD and prospering as never before is as simple as effectively managing new generic product launches this year in partnership with members of the GMiA, namely Alphapharm, Apotex, Ascent (a Watson company), Aspen and Hospira who supply more than 90% of follow-on generic medicines in Australia.
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