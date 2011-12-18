Australia's new PBS prices will drive significant savings, says GMiA

The new prices for medicines affected by the price disclosure policy on the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) were published last week, and will come effective on April 1, 2012, are the largest single price cuts in PBS history, noted the country’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA).
The impact of this reform will be extensive and will deliver substantial savings to government. “For the sake of patients and to secure a consistent chain of supply, we need to get these reforms bedded down first before embarking on any more policy change,” the GMiA stressed.
The price disclosure program progressively reduces the price of PBS medicines which are subject to competition, ensuring better value for money for those medicines. Price disclosure recognizes that there is discounting of generic medicines in the market place. The price disclosure policy is designed to claw back these discounts and this drives important savings to the PBS.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze