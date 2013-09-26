Australian generics group releases new edition of Code of Practice for public consultation

Australia’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA) this morning released the draft third edition of the GMiA Code of Practice, which incorporates a number of new amendments. The association is encouraging feedback from stakeholders on this draft document by the end of October.

The GMiA draft includes the recommendations from the Working Group on Promotion of Therapeutic Products as reported to the then Parliamentary Secretary, Catherine King, in March 2011. The composition of the Code Complaint Committee has been adjusted to increase the independence of the committee. All industry representatives on the committee have been removed.

Members will continue to report on educational events and non-price benefits. The timing of the preparation report has been streamlined. Reports will now cover the period July 1 to June 30.