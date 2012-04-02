Australian PBS prices slash in effect; clinical trial investment

On April 1, 2012, in Australia, publicly funded generic medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) underwent an overnight average minimum 23% price reduction. This is the largest single price cut in the PBS history. The impact of this reform will be extensive and will deliver substantial savings to government, notes the Australian Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA).

However, few patients will benefit from the price disclosure reform. Those who need most relief such as concessionary patients (80%) all pay the same co-payment (A$5.80) regardless of the price the medicines are sold to the pharmacist. Nonetheless, it will be a significant windfall for taxpayers. This should provide relief to the PBS and avoid any need to cut any further into the PBS in this coming Federal Budget, says the GMiA.