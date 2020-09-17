Sunday 11 January 2026

BMS and Dr Reddy's settle on US generic Revlimid entry

Generics
17 September 2020
bristol-myers-squibb-big

When US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) acquired Celgene last year for $74 billion, one of the assets sure to offer an immediate return was Revlimid (lenalidomide).

The hemato-oncology drug had 2019 sales of $10.82 billion, making it the world’s second biggest-selling pharmaceutical product behind Humira (adalimumab).

But its patent expiry is in sight, so BMS has been trying to ensure competitors are kept at bay in the US market, making Thursday’s announcement an important one.

