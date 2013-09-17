Ban on FDA-regulated drugs from Ranbaxy's Mohali plant

There was another blow for India’s largest drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) yesterday (September 16), when the US Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert under which US officials may detain drug products manufactured at Ranbaxy facility in Mohali, India.
Ranbaxy, which is majority owned by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), will remain on the import alert until the company complies with US current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The Indian firm’s shares plunged more than 30% on the news.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze