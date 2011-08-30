BASF hikes prices for pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients

Effective September 1, 2011, Germany-based BASF (BAS: XE), the world’s largest chemical company, will increase the sales prices globally for all pharmaceutical excipients and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients by 10%.

This price increase affects the entire excipients portfolio including all binders, disintegrants, coatings, solubilizers and solvents. The affected generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) portfolio contains products like ibuprofen, caffeine and pseudoephedrine.