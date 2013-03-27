BD to debut in pharma sector with new line of generic prefilled injectables

US medical technology firm Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) is entering the pharmaceutical industry, with a newly Food and Drug Administration-approved first drug to be offered in the just-launched BD Simplist ready-to-administer, line of prefilled generic injectables.

BD Simplist prefilled injectables will be commercialized and manufactured by BD Rx Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BD. The first BD Simplist product BD Rx will launch is diphenhydramine hydrochloride injection, USP, an injectable antihistamine. BD Simplist prefilled injectables are designed to help improve patient care and safety by decreasing the number of steps in the traditional vial and syringe injection sequence, reducing the potential risk of medication error.

"BD, a leading innovator in injection and infusion-based drug delivery, continues to focus on providing innovative solutions to reduce the spread of infection and advance drug delivery," said William Kozy, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We have made a significant investment in R&D and manufacturing capabilities to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that combines drug formulation with our manufacturing expertise.”