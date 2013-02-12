Beximco Pharma enters EU generics market

Bangladesh-based generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) company Beximco Pharmaceuticals (AIM: BXP) says that it has commenced exporting of the company’s products to Europe.

Initially shipments of two ophthalmic products, latanoprost and a combination of latanoprost and timolol, will be exported to Germany and Austria with other European Union countries to follow. Latanoprost and timolol are used to reduce the pressure inside the eye for people with open-angle glaucoma or intraocular hypertension (increased pressure in the eye). The company expects to launch additional new products in the EU later this year.