Brand drug 'Co-pay Coupons' undermine generics, raise health costs by $1.1 billion in US state of Michigan

The proliferation of brand drug "co-pay coupon" promotions, which lure insured consumers from generics to more expensive brands, will increase costs by $1.1 billion in the state of Michigan, USA, over the next decade for employers, unions and state employee plans, according to new research from Visante and released by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA). The use of these promotions by state and local government workers alone will cost Michigan taxpayers an extra $170 million over 10 years, the report notes.
Unlike groceries and other goods that are purchased directly by consumers, says the PCMA, two-thirds of prescription drug costs are paid by the employers, unions and government agencies (ie, taxpayers) that provide coverage, not consumers themselves. Though banned as illegal kickbacks in federal health programs, co-pay coupons are unregulated in the commercial market (except Massachusetts).
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