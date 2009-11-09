Sunday 11 January 2026

Brazil's generic sector continue to grow faster than overall pharmacy sales

Generics
9 November 2009

Due to the depreciation of Brazil's currency against the US dollar, the Brazilian pharmaceutical market has fallen in dollar values in 2009. Controlled drug prices are increasing below inflational levels and demand is contained by a falling economic growth projected in 2009, says a new report from Espicom.

For the industry, price controls are not directly linked to consumption levels. In fact, between 1997 and 2008, the pharmaceutical market by volume increased significantly only in 2004, it notes.

The pharmacy sector in dollar values performed exceptionally well in 2008, but is starting to register slower growth in the first quarter of 2009. Generic medicines continue to grow at a higher rate than overall pharmacy sales, and are expected to represent 20% of the sector by volume in 2010. Foreign participation in the generic sector has increased following French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' acquisition of Medley, recently announced in 2009.

The country's Chamber for the Regulation of Medicines (CMED) has authorized price increases on nearly 18,000 drug presentations which are controlled. Annual price adjustments are based on price ceilings which are calculated taking into account the National Broad Consumer Index (IPCA) between March 2008 and February 2009, a productivity factor, equal to 0.0% in 2009, and inter- and intra-sector factors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze