Brazil to produce atazanavir to supply SUS demand; strong pharma growth forecast for 2014

Following the Official Gazette market application filling for the drug atazanavir sulfate, an HIV protease inhibitor, on January 13, the Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (Farmaguinhos/Fiocruz will be responsible for production of the drug concentrations in 150mg , 200mg and 300mg.

As a result, Brazil will have the assurance of supply of the drug to attend the Unified Health System (SUS) demand, reports Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.