Brazilian pharma exports to GCC up 73% to reach over $7.4 million in 2012

Brazil exported $7.48 million worth of pharmaceutical products to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2012, increasing by over 73% compared to $4.31 million in 2011, according to figures released by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC). The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for the biggest share of the Brazilian pharmaceutical exports at 57.02% and 41.61%, respectively.

The total pharmaceutical exports to Saudi Arabia surged by 95.63% in 2012 to reach $4.26 million, according to the ABCC figures, while exports to the UAE were valued at $3.11 million, up 56.28%.