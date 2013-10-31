Brazilian pharmachemical sector discussed at parliamentary public hearing

Fiocruz's Production and Innovation in Health (VPPIS) vice-president Jorge Bermudez highlighted the importance for Brazil to invest more in the domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients during a public hearing held on October 29th at the House of Representatives, reports Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives from the science, technology, research and pharmaceutical industry, Mr Bermudez presented a study which evaluated the national pharmachemical industry, the technological and productive advancements in the present context.

The study is an analysis of the national pharmaceutical chemistry industry and shows that, although the country has doubled the production of synthetic drugs since 2006 from 760 to 1,318 tons/year in 2011, Brazil still produces less than 1% of the imported volume (173,000 tons/year).