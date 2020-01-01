Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—China approves generic Cervarix

Generics
1 January 2020

The New Drug Application (NDA) for China's first human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Called Cecolin, it is a generic version of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline's Cervarix, which was approved in China in 2016.

In September 2016, the Chinese company Xiamen Innovax Biotech signed an agreement with GSK to develop this next generation HPV vaccine.

Innovax is expecting an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Shanghai to raise 380 million renminbi ($54.5 million), about half of which will be used for improving the HPV vaccine manufacturing process and global commercialization of Cecolin.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze