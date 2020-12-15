Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Cipla settles Revlimid litigation

Generics
15 December 2020

Mumbai, India-based Cipla has settled a patent litigation for a generic blood cancer medicine with innovator Celgene, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Revlimid (lenalidomide), which is used to treat conditions such as follicular lymphoma and multiple myeloma, is an approximately $8 billion brand in the USA.

Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Alvogen have already settled on the drug

The earliest licensed entry of any generic Revlimid in the USA continues to be March 2022, based on settlements reached.

The dispute settlement gave Cipla’s stock an edge in early trading, but the shares closed the day down 1%.

