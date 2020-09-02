Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA issues guidance on control of N-nitrosamine impurities in human drugs

Generics
2 September 2020

The US Food and Drug administration has announced the availability of a guidance for industry, titled “ Control of N-Nitrosamine Impurities in Human Drugs.”

This guidance recommends steps manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products should take to detect and prevent objectionable levels of nitrosamine impurities in pharmaceutical products. The guidance also describes conditions that may introduce nitrosamine impurities.

Based on the testing results and the agency’s current understanding of the chemistry, the FDA has developed this guidance to provide active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished drug manufacturers information on the potential root causes of nitrosamine formation.

It recommends ways drug manufacturers conduct risk assessments of their drugs, whether approved, marketed or with pending applications.

The guidance also suggests actions they should take to reduce or prevent the presence of nitrosamines in APIs and finished drugs.

The recent unexpected finding of nitrosamine impurities, many of which are probable or possible human carcinogens, in drugs such as angiotensin II receptor blockers, ranitidine, nizatidine metformin, rifampin and rifapentine has made clear the need for a risk management strategy to identify and minimize nitrosamines in any pharmaceutical product at risk for their presence, the FDA said.

More on this story...

Generics
Sun Pharma voluntarily recalls lots of Riomet due to microbial contamination
25 November 2017


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze