Monday 25 May 2026

BRIEF—FDA tells Torrent of OAI inspection

Generics
14 August 2019

Indian drugmaker Torrent Pharma has been told by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the inspection carried out at the company’s Indrad facility in April has been classified as Official Action Initiated.

This means that the agency found objectionable conditions and is set to take regulatory action.

Torrent has already provided a response to the FDA in the hope of resolving the matter promptly, and does not expect that the inspection classification will disrupt supplies or revenues from operations at the facility.

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