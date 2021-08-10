Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Heraeus completes multi-million-euro cancer therapy API capacity expansion

Generics
10 August 2021

Heraeus Pharmaceutical Ingredients’ additional production line for platinum-based highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (Pt hAPIs) is now fully operational at the company’s headquarters in Hanau, Germany.

Heraeus, a business line of Heraeus Precious Metals, is the leading global market supplier for platinum-based HPAPIs, which are a key component used in chemotherapy drugs.

Work started on the new production line in accordance with the latest EHS and GMP requirements in 2018, representing a multi-million-euro investment for Heraeus in response to the sustained global increase in demand for its products.

Successful validation of its new production line means that Heraeus has now significantly increased its manufacturing capacity to help in the fight against cancer.

The demand for Pt hAPIs in cancer treatment is rising for various reasons: demographic change is resulting in more and more cancer patients, while access to chemotherapies in emerging economies is improving.

As a result, the current market availability of these vital ingredients is reaching its limits, which affects not only the pharmaceutical industry, but the entire healthcare system as well.



