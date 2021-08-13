Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Joe Russo joins AAM as senior director, federal government affairs

Generics
13 August 2021

US trade group the Association for Accessible Medicines has appointed Joe Russo as senior director, federal government affairs, in order to help develop the association’s strategy and implement the initiatives of AAM’s government affairs department.

He is responsible for managing a range of government relations initiatives and projects to promote the federal policy goals and objectives of AAM.

“Joe has a solid record of coalition building,” said Katherine Raab, vice president, federal affairs,” adding: “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our reach.”

Before joining AAM, Mr Russo served in the White House, most recently as special assistant to the President and deputy director of the Office of Public Liaison.

Previously, he was coalitions director of the House Judiciary Committee and served on the legislative staff of Representative Bob Goodlatte (Republics, Virginia).

More on this story...

Generics
Actavis cuts 350 sales staff after acquisition of Warner Chilcott
22 November 2013
Generics
Amneal appoints former Warner Chilcott senior VP Rochelle Fuhrmann as CFO
14 January 2014
Generics
Amneal forms new wholly-owned subsidiary as Amneal Biosciences
26 August 2015
Generics
Valeant boss returns from illness
29 February 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze