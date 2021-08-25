BRIEF—Lupin launches Fostair generic in UK

India’s Lupin has launched Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) in the UK, making it the first branded generic alternative to Chiesi’s Fostair. This follows the granting of regulatory approval earlier this year.

Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It has the same licensed indications as Fostair, the same active ingredients, an extrafine formulation, and similar device characteristics.

In the 12 months to May 2021, the UK’s National Health Service spent more than £177 million ($243 million) on Fostair. Luforbec will offer a cost saving of £8.80 per prescription.