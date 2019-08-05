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BRIEF—Lupin's Aurangabad facility receives EIR from US FDA

Generics
5 August 2019

Indian pharma major Lupin today announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration  for its Aurangabad facility.

The facility was inspected by the FDA between May 6, 2019 and May 15, 2019.

Lupin’s Aurangabad facility is involved in the manufacture of oral solid dosage, oral liquid and powder for oral suspension products for the US market, WHO/Global Institution markets and the India market.

Commenting on the development, Lupin managing director Nilesh Gupta said: “Lupin is committed to adherence and full compliance with cGMP regulations and all other applicable regulatory requirements at our manufacturing sites. We are very happy to receive the EIR for our Aurangabad facility marking the satisfactory closure of the US FDA inspection.”

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