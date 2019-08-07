Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Satisfactory French inspection of Lupin's Mandideep facility

Generics
7 August 2019

Indian pharma major Lupin Limited has announced the completion of the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Inspection of its finished product manufacturing facility (Unit-1) at Mandideep, by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM).

The inspection was conducted between April 8, 2019 and April 12, 2019.

The ANSM inspection closed with no critical or major observations.

Because of the cooperation agreements between US and European Union medical regulatory authorities, this plant inspection will also be acceptable to other agencies in Europe as well at the US Food and Drug Administration.

More on this story...

Generics
Another ban by US FDA on a Ranbaxy production facility
24 January 2014
Generics
Ranbaxy temporarily suspends shipments from Toansa and Dewas plants
25 February 2014
Generics
EMA recommends suspension of medicines over flawed studies at India’s Semler
24 July 2016
Generics
Sun Pharma latest Indian generic drugmaker to fall foul of US FDA
14 March 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze