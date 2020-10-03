BRIEF—Teva debuts first generics of HIV-1 drug Truvada and Atripla in USA

The US unit of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday announced the availability of the first Food and Drug Administration-approved generic versions of Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Atripla (emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil fumarate) tablets, originated by Gilead Sciences.

Teva’s emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets are expected to be available through retailers and wholesalers at a wholesale acquisition cost of $48.51 per tablet, while its efavirenz, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets are expected to be available through retailers and wholesalers at a wholesale acquisition cost of $78.86 per tablet.

With 1.2 million people currently living with HIV-1 in the USA, Teva says it is committed to increasing access to critical HIV therapies.

Despite significant advances in the treatment and prevention of HIV over the last two decades, there are still 12.6 million people globally who are unable to obtain treatment today, the Israeli company noted.