BRIEF— Vaccine bioequivalence guidance from China's NMPA

24 December 2019

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has issued a bioequivalence comparison guideline for Chinese generic vaccine manufacturers.

According to the guideline, comparison tests between the generic vaccine and its brand-name version should be run before and during clinical studies.

All the brand-name vaccines for testing must be already available in the China market.

China will also build a vaccine management system to ensure vaccine quality.

The system should include vaccine transportation, storage, tracking and recall.

China recently suffered a series of vaccine quality scandals, and the NMPA expects the guideline, which is not mandatory but an important reference for future policies, will help restore the nation's vaccine industry.

BRIEF—China approves generic Cervarix
1 January 2020


