BRIEF—Win for Eagle in vasopressin patent trial

The US District Court for the District of Delaware has held that Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ proposed vasopressin product does not infringe any of the patents that Par Pharmaceutical had claimed that it did.

USA-based Eagle is the first company to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application referencing Vasostrict (vasopressin), which had total US sales of $786 million in 2020 and is used to treat shock in patients whose blood vessels suddenly relax.

In May 2018, the Endo International subsidiary Par sued Eagle for infringement of several patents, prompting a trial that took place in July of this year.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court has ruled that Par failed to meet its burden of proving that its rival’s product would infringe any of the asserted patent claims. The opinion did not address Eagle’s invalidity or unenforceability claims.

Scott Tarriff, chief executive of Eagle, said: “We are delighted with this decision. This is an important step toward giving the public a generic alternative to Vasostrict. We look forward to making our vasopressin product available soon.”