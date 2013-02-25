Briefs: Ablynx inks research deal with Spirogen; Solent Pharma debuts

Belgium drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX]) has entered into a research collaboration with closely-held UK-based Spirogen to evaluate the potential of a novel anti-cancer drug conjugate combining Spirogen's proprietary cytotoxic drugs, pyrrolobenzodiazepines (PBD), and associated linker technology, with Nanobodies generated using Ablynx’ proprietary technology platform.

Under the terms of the accord, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Ablynx will provide access to novel Nanobodies against a specific, undisclosed cancer target and Spirogen will provide access to its proprietary cytotoxic warheads (PBDs) and conjugation technologies. Both companies will contribute their resources towards the collaboration, which is expected to last for up to a year initially. Following this feasibility phase, Ablynx will have the option to either in-license Spirogen’s technology or, in collaboration with Spirogen, move development forward with a third party. No further terms have been disclosed.