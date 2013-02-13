Bristol-Myers gets $438 million under Latin America OTC deal with Reckitt Benckiser; Baraclude patent ruled invalid

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has entered into a three-year collaboration agreement with UK-headquartered Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RBL) for several of its over-the-counter (OTC) medicines currently sold across Latin America, primarily in Mexico and Brazil.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Reckitt Benckiser will pay B-MS an upfront of $438 million for the exclusive rights to sell, distribute and market the following medicines for a three-year period: Picot, an antacid, Tempra, a pain reliever and fever reducer, Micostatin, an antifungal, and Graneodin, a cough and cold medicine, sold primarily in Mexico; and Dermodex, an anti-rash cream, Luftal, an anti-gas medicine, and Naldecon, a cold and flu symptoms treatment, sold primarily in Brazil.