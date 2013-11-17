Cadence Pharma leaps on positive patent litigation ruling

The US District Court for the District of Delaware has ruled in favor of Cadence Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CADX) in the company's patent infringement law suit against Exela Pharma Sciences relating to its Ofirmev (acetaminophen) Injectable, a drug used for the management of mild-to-moderate pain.

News of the favorable ruling saw Cadence’s shares rocket 38.2% to $8.13. Last year, Cadence entered into settlement and license agreements with fellow USA-based Perrigo (Nasdaq: PRGO), and its subsidiary, Paddock Laboratories, to resolve pending patent litigation involving Ofirmev (The Pharma Letter November 29, 2012).

Ofirmev continues to gain market share